Mitering Methods

There are so many ways to achieve success at various woodworking tasks. For example, if I am going to make a whole kitchen full of raised-panel doors, I like to set up three router stations: one to make the stick cut, one to cope the ends and another outfitted with a panel-raising bit. I surface all my lumber to the exact same thickness and get busy. But if I am only going to make one or two raised-panel doors, all I use is my table saw (life is short, keep it simple).
But there are some tasks, like gluing up a miter joint (simple in concept, annoying in practice), where I will take all the help I can get. Again, there are many ways to achieve a successful miter glue-up: biscuits, splines, using a lock miter bit and others. In this issue, we have two videos that address these points exactly. First, Chris Marshall takes you through the steps of building a raised-panel door on the table saw. It’s quick, simple and sweet. In the second video, I demonstrate some jigs from Rockler that I now use regularly for gluing up casework corners — especially mitered corners.
Check them out and then let me know your tricks for gluing up miters. Like I said, I will take all the help I can get!
Rob Johnstone, Woodworker’s Journal
Featured Videos
How to Make Tongue & Groove Cabinet Doors with a Table Saw
Corner Clips Make Building Cabinets Easier
