Mobile Lathe Stand Accessories List

by Jeff JacobsonMay 13, 2020
Mobile Lathe Stand Accessories List

Here is a list of the accessories we used for the Mobile Lathe Stand project in the May/June 2020 issue of Woodworker’s Journal.

4″ Polyurethane Casters, Total-Lock Swivel (2)
Kreg Jig® K4 Pocket Hole System (1)
Kreg 1-1/2″L #8 Pocket Hole Screws (1)
Excelsior Mini Lathe (1)
Dust Right® Lathe Dust Collection System plus Lathe Chip Deflector (1)
Lathe Tool Holder (1)
Pen-Turning Ergonomic Carbide Turning Tools, 3-Piece Set (1)
Nova G3 Reversible Chuck Bundle with 3 Jaw Sets and Case (1)

Click Here to Download This List as a PDF.

Posted in:

, , ,