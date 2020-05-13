Mobile Lathe Stand Accessories List

Here is a list of the accessories we used for the Mobile Lathe Stand project in the May/June 2020 issue of Woodworker’s Journal.
– 4″ Polyurethane Casters, Total-Lock Swivel (2)
– Kreg Jig® K4 Pocket Hole System (1)
– Kreg 1-1/2″L #8 Pocket Hole Screws (1)
– Excelsior Mini Lathe (1)
– Dust Right® Lathe Dust Collection System plus Lathe Chip Deflector (1)
– Lathe Tool Holder (1)
– Pen-Turning Ergonomic Carbide Turning Tools, 3-Piece Set (1)
– Nova G3 Reversible Chuck Bundle with 3 Jaw Sets and Case (1)