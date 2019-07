Morakniv’s Wood Carving Hook Knife is ideal for carving spoons, bowls, cups and more. It features an ergonomic oiled birch handle fixed to a premium Sandvik stainless-steel blade. The blade is 2 in. long and single-edged, with refined edge bevels for easier carving and a 1/2-in. internal radius for scooping out hollowed shapes. Crafted in Mora, Sweden, the Morakniv Wood Carving Hook Knife 164 (item 64498) sells for $29.99.