Next Wave Automation’s Moray Ready2Laser is an affordable desktop laser system that uses a powerful, 7-watt, solid-state laser diode to burn objects in a fully enclosed, 12- x 20-in. burning area. The Moray includes design software that allows users to create files from almost any image. You can also import images from other software as standard G-code files. Moray will raster, trace and perform light cutting on balsa, basswood, leather and fabrics. The machine offers full rastering capability and has a resolution of .0005 in.

An LCD color display controls the machine. Some of its safety features include multiple safety interlocks, power fault protection that prevents the beam from activating after a power failure and a magnetic door switch that disables the laser, should the door be lifted. It also has a 2-1/2-in. exhaust port for use with standard, shop-style vacuums that are outfitted with HEPA filters to remove smoke and fumes. For heavy use applications, Next Wave Automation offers an optional inline exhaust with a charcoal filtering system.

Made in the USA, Next Wave Automation’s Moray Ready2Laser (model 20133) is available now and sells for $1,599.99.