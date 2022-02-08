More Fun for Your Money

I hope you have had the chance to look at our Feedback section over the last couple of weeks, where we have featured your stories documenting how you got into woodworking. I truly enjoyed learning all the ways folks got started in our craft.

And if you allow me, I would also like to encourage you to become a subscriber to the Woodworker’s Journal print magazine. (I know that many of you are — thanks.) In these times of rising costs, it would be the best twenty bucks you can spend. The pages are full of great projects, tool articles and stories about woodworkers — but they also have a ton of content from folks like you. Subscribers send us letters, photos of their projects and woodworking tricks. All for $1.70 a month. (You lose that much change in your BarcaLounger each month.)

So, check out the magazine. It is worth every penny and it helps fund the Weekly as well.

Rob Johnstone, Woodworker’s Journal

Video: Making a Custom Charcuterie Board

Rob Johnstone and Nick Brady discuss the highly adjustable water-cooled spindles on the CNC Shark HD 510 machine. Then, Rob takes the CNC for a spin to make a fun charcuterie board that is sure to be a hit at your next party.

Click Here to Download the Files.

Alex Fang: Door Project Opens Other Creative Doors

Alex Fang’s door project and inspiration from a fellow content creator has led to an opportunity to build an online audience.

From Our Sponsor









