Mother’s Day Gifts Gone but not Forgotten

My wife doesn’t make a big fuss about Mother’s Day gifts. But in 2001, she had a very specific request. It was our first spring in a new-to-us home with a large backyard patio. She wanted a couple of Adirondack chairs for Mother’s Day to spruce up that outdoor space.

I was more than happy to oblige. I bought some Western red cedar, stainless steel screws and got down to business. I adjusted the backrest comfort to her satisfaction, sanded the chairs until splinters seemed downright impossible and applied her choice of deck finish color. Humble as those outdoor chairs were, she was thrilled with them and always proud to show them off to friends.

After more than two decades of constant weather exposure and use, one of those chairs eventually gave up the ghost. Its mate continued to stand in the corner of her flower garden until last summer. It had long since passed the point of being sturdy to sit in, but she kept it as garden art anyway. I suppose you could say it was a token of a Mother’s Day long past. But since the chair was in real danger of falling apart, I salvaged the screws and disposed of the rest.

Nothing lasts forever, especially outdoor projects. But taking that chair apart was still a bit melancholic. My memories of handmade gifts are much stronger than what I remember about things I just buy and wrap. They’re clearer and often happier. Perhaps it’s time to see if she’d like a couple of new chairs again…

Happy Mother’s Day — and all the best hopes for your handmade gifts!

Chris Marshall, Woodworker’s Journal

