Last week, I finished filming a video in which I install Rockler’s new Rock-Steady Folding Table Saw Outfeed Kit on my 2005-ish Delta Unisaw. If you’re new to woodworking and don’t have an outfeed table, they make a world of difference when you’re wrangling long or heavy stock across your saw. They also keep offcuts from falling off the back of the saw once cut free, which is helpful. After all, who wants to bend over to pick all that stuff up anyway?

Part of the reason for making the video was to build the tabletop for the Rockler steel framework underneath it. I chose to cover my plywood table with plastic laminate — a multi-step technique I’ve done dozens of times over the years. And I must admit that it was a pleasure working with laminate again; it didn’t pose any challenge. I didn’t learn anything new doing it, but sometimes it’s simply gratifying to repeat tasks that are familiar. Cleaning the surfaces, rolling on the adhesive, pressing the flexible laminate down flat and smooth, trimming it flush and filing the sharp edges away – muscle memory in woodworking is a good thing. I’ll even go so far as to say it’s therapeutic!

Chris Marshall, Woodworker’s Journal

