Milwaukee® Tool is extending its range of M18™ REDLITHIUM™ HIGH OUTPUT™ batteries by adding extended capability XC8.0 and compact CP3.0 battery packs to the company’s current HIGH OUTPUT heavy-duty (HD12.0) and extended capability (XC6.0) offerings. The entire line of M18™ REDLITHIUM HIGH OUTPUT batteries provide 50 percent more power, run 50 percent cooler and offer increased run-time over standard M18™ REDLITHIUM batteries, all while being compatible with Milwaukee’s complete M18™ system of more than 175 tools.

HIGH OUTPUT batteries have been upgraded in three key ways. First, they contain type 21700 cells that offer new levels of power, run-time and thermal management over the type 18650 cells in REDLITHIUM batteries that are not HIGH OUTPUT. Second, Milwaukee has advanced the power delivery system and communication in the pack electronics to take full advantage of the high-power cells. This ensures full system compatibility, faster application speeds and advanced charging components. Third, Milwaukee has optimized the battery pack construction to provide increased power output without generating more internal heat.

The M18 HIGH OUTPUT CP, XC and HD battery line is also optimized to charge at a faster rate. This summer, the company will launch a new M18 & M12 Super Charger, leveraging Milwaukee’s REDLINK Intelligence to charge up to four times faster than Milwaukee’s standard chargers. It will charge HIGH OUTPUT batteries in one hour or less.

“In 2005 Milwaukee turned the power tool industry on its head when we invented the technology that enabled the use of lithium-ion in power tools. This was an achievement like the industry had never experienced before, says Babacar Diop, product manager for Milwaukee Tool. “While many other companies have utilized this technology to deliver their own cordless systems, we’ve remained at the forefront of lithium-ion technology innovation. We’ve marked each year since with continued advancements in REDLITHIUM battery packs.”

Milwaukee’s new HIGH OUTPUT CP3.0 Battery (item 48-11-1835; $99) and a CP3.0 Two-battery Kit (item 48-11-1837; $149) are launching this month. A CP 3.0 Starter Kit (item 48-59-1835), containing one battery and a charger, is coming in May and will be priced at $139. The HIGH OUTPUT XC8.0 Battery Pack (item 48-11-1880; $199) and an XC8.0 Starter Kit (item 48-59-1880; $249) will launch in May. The M18 & M12 Super Charger (item 48-59-1811) will reach Milwaukee retailers in July and sell for $159.