Next Wave Automation’s new Mini 4th Axis Kit brings lathe functionality to small format CNC machines. It allows users to create precision turned spindles, pens and game pieces as well as intricate carvings. Designed to be “plug and play,” the lathe kit bolts easily to the bed of CNC Piranha and CNC Shark models with a data port.

It features a self-centering, 2-in. three-jaw micro chuck with a standard #2 Morse taper shaft. The head and tail stock units, made of precision machined aluminum parts, can be positioned anywhere on the machine bed. They will accept stock up to 2-7/8 in. in diameter.

The kit is compatible with any pendant style NWA machine running VCarve Desktop 9.5+ and any version of VCarve Pro. Made in the USA, Next Wave’s Mini 4th Axis Kit (item 20024) is available now and sells for $499.99.