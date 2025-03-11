No Turning Back

by Chris MarshallMar 11, 2025

Two weeks ago, I asked you to share some stories about when you all caught the woodworking “bug.” Thanks for all the replies! Some great stories have come in, and you can read them in this week’s Feedback section.

I’m not sure if we find woodworking or if woodworking finds us, in some sort of magical way. Maybe it’s destiny! Whatever the truth may be, there’s no denying this: Once a woodworker, always a woodworker!

Chris Marshall, Woodworker’s Journal

Building on Basics

Ian Kirby and LiLi Jackson introduce the next series of woodworking’s Critical Path on the way to building an Ash Table and Panel Bookcase.

Five Useful Tools for Installing Trim Molding

Jigs for installing wood molding
What tools do you use to install trim molding? These innovative trim molding jigs and tools can help you make installing your window, door and crown molding much easier.

Classic Walnut Bookcase

Traditional two shelf bookcase
A classic design, built with traditional wood and some tried-and-true joinery techniques, adds up to one beautiful heirloom furniture project.

Making a Dovetail Chiseling Jig

Cutting dovetail pins with a benchtop jig
Chopping dovetail shoulders will be more accurate and sure with this jig. It clamps workpieces securely and provides a helpful reference fence for chiseling.

