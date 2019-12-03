O Table Saw

Table saws are nifty tools
But not for goofy shiftless fools.
Fingers are worth too much you see
To danger-dangle fecklessly!
So know your stuff and keep things cool
When working with this power tool.
A pushing stick is just the deal
To keep you safe and keep things real.
Start with ten and in the end
Leave the shop with ten again.
Rob Johnstone, Woodworker’s Journal
The Weekly’s Poet Laureate
Four Reasons to Use a Table Saw Crosscut Sled
So, whether you’re crosscutting big stock or little tiny workpieces, or making repetitive cuts or angled cuts. A crosscut sled can improve your safety and accuracy at the table saw.
Build a Modern Coffee Table with Cross Lap Joints
