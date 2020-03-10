Last week, I shared a tale about one of my odd woodworking projects. Then I asked readers to share some of their most unusual building efforts. I have to say we got quite a few replies to the request (we’re running some of them in our Feedback section of today’s Weekly). It seems that the sky’s the limit when it comes to making weird stuff. It is hard to explain how happy this makes me.

Several replies asked to see a photo of the “Pill Bottle Table.” Sadly, it was made at a time when photos required film and our phones were still attached to the wall, so no actual images of the project have survived, to my knowledge. So I had our artist do a rendering for you of how I remember the piece.

The drawing sparked an additional brain cell or two, and I remembered that the table was top-heavy and super tippy — not a great feature at a trade show. So we solved the problem by adding about 100 lbs. of plumber’s lead to the base.

And no, I did not have to set it up at the trade show … whew!

Rob Johnstone, Woodworker’s Journal

Band Saw Tips for Woodturners

The band saw is an essential tool for most woodturners. Learn the key features to look for in a band saw and how to use your band saw to prepare stock for woodturning. In this video, you’ll learn how to adjust your band saw fence for blade drift, cut large logs into bowl blanks and cut the blanks into rounds for turning.

Ernie also shares a a tip for saving money by buying long rolls of band saw blade stock.



Cutting Circles on the Band Saw

Learn how to make and use a simple workshop jig for your band saw that will have you cutting perfect circles in no time.

From Our Sponsor

For our next trick, we will make a worn out band saw blade disappear! Whether you use your band saw regularly, once in a while, or are considering purchasing your first, it’s important to know how to change the blade. We’ll show you how, so you can keep your saw cutting properly by changing the blade when needed.

















