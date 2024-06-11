Paying It Forward

Several years ago, the sister of a close family friend had a red maple tree sawn down in her yard. The tree was dying and becoming a danger to her home. She saved a portion of the log for our friend – a budding woodturner – and me. While she was happy to give the wood away to those who would use it, I think she was even more pleased to have it gone.

Last weekend, I had a chance to see her again, and I gave her a big spalted bowl I had turned from her tree. Her surprise and immediate happiness reminded me of one of the deepest joys of woodworking: giving. Creating something and then offering it to someone who will truly appreciate it makes every bit of the sweat equity worthwhile. I’ve sold some bowls, and that feels pretty good. But giving them away as a surprise brings a kind of joy to me that a dollar value can’t match. If you do the same thing, I’m sure you know exactly what I mean.

Chris Marshall, Woodworker’s Journal

