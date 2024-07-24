Pro Tips for Turning Duplicates

This article, “Pro Tips for Turning Duplicates,” is from the pages of American Woodturner and is brought to you by the America Association of Woodturners (AAW) in partnership with Woodworker’s Journal.

Do you break out in a sweat if you have to make two or more turnings the same? Have you turned down project requests because you don’t know how to turn duplicates or copy a broken spindle? If so, I will take the mystery out of the process by introducing you to story sticks, the measuring and layout tools used, and the “point-to-point” turning process. With the right knowledge, you can take the stress out of turning duplicates, whether it is one or 100 identical parts.

A set of balusters turned using the same template
Duplicating spindles such as balusters is a common practice, but the same principles and methods apply when duplicating crossgrain projects.

Why turn duplicates? Maybe you need one duplicate turning to replace a broken item such as a baluster or chair stringer. Or you may have a project that requires more than one identical part such as table legs. Turning duplicates is a good way to develop new skills, it’s fun, and you can make money in woodturning if you know how to do it.

A set of crossgrain turnings created from the same template
Our eyes don’t tend to
notice slight differences
in diameters, say on a
set of balusters or table
legs. However, variances
in vertical distances stick out like a sore thumb.

Turning duplicates is easy if you break down the steps and keep it simple. This begins with an understanding that there are ultimately only three shapes in woodturning: straight (flat), convex (bead), and concave (cove). These shapes are combined to create more complex forms. Duplicate turning can be applied to both spindle and crossgrain work.

Story Sticks/Templates

Paper story stick for laying out a turning project
Story sticks, or templates, indicate key transition points and are essential when turning duplicates.

Story sticks, or templates, are necessary in turning duplicates. I make them out of everything from paper, cardboard, chipboard, plastic laminate, wood sticks, laser-cut plastic, and sheet metal. I determine the material by the size of the job. Is it a one-off project? Do you need ten or 100 pieces?

Story stick for turning projects made from wood
Story sticks can be made from a variety of materials, depending on the number of duplicates to be turned. A thin strip of wood makes for a durable template.

The higher the volume, the harder the template material. If it is a long spindle project like a porch column, I will make a printout of the full post, plus small templates for detailed areas.

Story stick for crafting the interior of a turning
A template is used for accurate repeatability on crossgrain work, too.

Be aware of scale issues when printing out templates. I recently printed out the computer-aided design (CAD) drawing of a screwdriver handle that was supposed to be 4″ (10cm) long. But when I measured the handle on the printout, it measured about 1/8″ (3mm) short.

Using templates taped to lathe to guide turning
The author tapes both a long, full-sized and smaller detail templates behind the lathe for easy visual reference while turning.

So I did the math, scaled up the drawing on a photocopier, and reprinted it at the correct (full) scale. Always measure your story sticks before you start turning. As the old saying goes, “Measure twice, cut once.”

Design

Simpler is often better when you are creating a design that requires duplicates. If you examine most balusters, you will find that there are only two to four different diameters. The fillet, or flat, transitions between details are often all the same diameter. Beads and other convex shapes on one spindle often have the same diameter. Coves of course will represent the smallest diameter. Note: I generally turn coves last to keep as much supportive material in the blank as possible until the very end.

When it comes to designing with a CAD system, just because you can doesn’t mean you should. I was contacted by a local custom furniture maker. He had an initial design of some bed posts laid out on a CAD system. The posts featured about fifteen different diameters! After I consulted with the furniture maker, he redesigned the posts with only four different diameters. The new design was more pleasing to the eye and easier for me to turn in multiples, resulting in lower costs and a very happy customer.

Be aware that our eyes don’t tend to notice slight differences in diameters, say on a set of balusters or table legs. However, variances in vertical distances stick out like a sore thumb. That points to the importance of using a good story stick to position transitions consistently from one spindle to the next.

Google images is a great resource for design ideas. Also, there are some wonderful books on woodturning design and architectural shapes. If you are looking for inspiration and design ideas, I highly recommend Classic Forms, by Stuart E. Dyas (Stobart Davies Ltd, 2008), and Turned Bowl Design, by Richard Raffan (Taunton Press, 1987).

One last thing to consider when designing a project for a customer or to sell is to think about how you will pack and ship the item. Will it fit easily in a typical post office box? Can you reduce the length to fit in a box with a known size, rather than having to potentially pay more for a longer box? As a production turner, I care about shipping costs for my customers.

Layout Tools

Tools for laying out and marking a story stick
An assortment of good layout tools, such as calipers, rulers, squares, and diameter gauges, is essential for making a good story stick.

Accurate layout of design elements is an important early step in making duplicates at the lathe. I use a variety of tools when laying out my design and making story sticks. The story stick material is selected for the job at hand. It could be paper, cardboard, wood, or plastic. Rulers and tape measures are used to lay out vertical, or long, dimensions. A variety of calipers and other gauges are used to measure diameters. I use a small engineering square to mark key transition points on the story stick and a triangular file to cut notches for a pencil point to lay in, which improves accuracy.

Center marking gauges for woodturning
Two styles of center finders, useful when marking multiple blanks for turning duplicates.

I also use two types of center finders. If I am duplicating just a few spindles, a plastic center finder or a ruler marks the ends of the blanks by spanning from corner to corner. But if I have many pieces to turn, my shop-made center drill gauge is used to quickly locate the center for drilling a 1/8″ hole to be used with a friction safety drive.

Drives

Store-bought and shop-made options for workholders
At left, a purchased point-and-cup drive. At right, the author’s shopmade version made from wood and a short length of nail that registers in a hole in the end of the blank. Both act as safety drives that allow the wood to stop spinning in the event of a catch.

An old-fashioned cup center is my preferred drive center, as it allows the blank to stop spinning if I get a catch or cut too aggressively when roughing a square blank to round. If I’m turning several identical parts, I use a shop-made friction safety drive. It is made of wood and has a short metal pin made from a nail that fits into a centered, pre-drilled hole in the end of the blank.

Two options for a live center on a lathe
Tailstock live center tips. At left, the author’s modified tip for mounting thin spindles; the standard 60-degree tip can split thin turning blanks.

Live rotating centers with interchangeable tips are preferred at the tailstock end. I modify the tips to be smaller in diameter for thin projects, as the standard 60-degree tip can split your turning blank.

Toolrests and Steady Rests

A shop-made toolrest for turning made from wood
The author’s shopmade long toolrest, made from a hard, dense wood. A long toolrest, mounted in two banjos, makes duplicating long spindles more efficient and accurate. A strip of blue painter’s tape with key locations and diameters marked on it acts as a kind of in-situ story stick.

If you are turning long projects such as balusters, a long toolrest is very helpful. A long toolrest will require having a second banjo for your lathe and can be made from metal or a strong wood such as oak. I’ve used wood toolrests several times when I had a shortrun job of long spindles. The main advantage of having a second banjo and long toolrest is that you won’t have to move the toolrest as often (or at all). Another advantage is that when using a steady rest, you won’t have to remove everything from the lathe to move the banjo to the other side of the steady rest and then remount everything.

A metal tool rest designed for attachment to a lathe
Both purchased steady rests or a shop-made version using rollerblade wheels would prevent “whip” when turning long thin spindles.

Depending on the projects you have made, one lathe accessory you may not own is a steady rest. Steadies are used when turning balusters, porch columns, or anything long and thin that could flex during turning. Recently, I had a job of turning 30″ (76cm) balusters out of 3/4″ (19mm) square white oak. Needless to say, without a steady rest, it would have been like turning a jump rope! Steady rests can be purchased or homemade.

Homemade tool rest made with roller skate wheels
Steady rests are a common tool for turning duplicates, which in a production shop are often stair spindles or similar.

I’ve used two rollerblade wheels mounted on a post that mounts in a spare banjo. Some turners use a simple stick with a V-notch. Remember, you are just using a steady rest to prevent whip and flex. It just has to capture the blank lightly.

Duplicate a Stool Leg

Example of calipers and other tools used to replicate a stool leg
When making a duplicate from an existing spindle, such as this stool leg, gather up your layout tools to make a story stick.

Let’s look at duplicating a stool leg as an example. I find that a point-to-point approach helps when making duplicates because it breaks the project down into manageable steps. When you simplify the sections of a turning, repeatability gets easier, and the overall project becomes less daunting. If I were duplicating a stool leg with a square top section, I would follow this process:

Preparation

Drawing out spindle marks on sample story stick
Use a square to transfer key transition points from the existing spindle to the story stick.

1. Select the material for a story stick, mill your stock to size, and grab your layout tools.

Completing the line drawings on the shop-made story stick
Extend those points as lines across the story stick.

2. Using a square, locate and draw all the transitions on the story stick. Then mark the diameters of each detail on the story stick, sketching the design from one transition point to the next.

Story stick with lines and measurements marked on it
Draw the beads, coves, and fillets onto the story stick, and note specific diameters.

3. I use multiple calipers, each set to a different diameter. To make it easy to identify which caliper to use where, mark each one with a piece of tape.

Story stick with blank, template and tools for duplication
With the story stick, or template, ready to go, the author sets calipers to the various diameters. Having more than one caliper at the ready improves efficiency when turning multiples.

At this time, I usually draw the layout lines on the spindle blank where the elements transition from square to round (called a pommel). Now you have your blank, story stick template, and calipers all set, so you can start turning.

Point-to-point Turning

Cutting down turning blank at pommel location
The author begins by establishing the pommel location.

1. Using a skew chisel, work your way in from the waste side of the pommel (tailstock side) until you have completely cut around the blank. Then using a spindle roughing gouge, turn the blank round and size it to the maximum diameter needed.

Transferring marks from the story stick to the turning blank
Then he rough-turns the leg to the largest diameter and lays out key locations from the story stick.

At this time, use your story stick and mark each of the transitions on the blank.

Using story stick to lay out grooves on stool leg turning
Part down to key diameters, and form V-grooves at transition points.

2. Using a parting tool and diameter gauge, establish all of the required diameters on the spindle. I use a skew to make V-cuts between beads and round details.

Checking diameter of turned stool leg
A diameter gauge is used to quickly confirm the diameter at the bottom of the stool leg.

Note that on this design, the top of the cove diameter is smaller than the maximum diameter. I have sized that section and redrawn the two transition lines.

Adding the design elements from a duplicated stool leg
The author roughs in the stool leg’s design elements—a combination of beads, coves, and fillets.

3. Now that the transitions have been marked and the different diameters and V-grooves turned, I now focus on rough-turning the details, going from one point to the next.

Completed point-to-point turned stool leg
Turning one small section at a time leads to more accurate repeatability.

By breaking down the project into little elements of straight, convex, and concave shapes, it becomes easy and much less daunting.

Placing turned template and duplicated stool leg next to each other to test for accuracy
After turning the pommel (the transition from the square section to the turned elements), the author compares the new leg with the original to see where adjustments might be necessary.

4. Now that the stool leg’s features are rough-turned, begin refining the curves and shapes. Holding the original up for comparison will show where to make minor adjustments. Because this is a stool leg, the last step is to turn a small chamfer at the bottom. This helps to prevent chipping when the stool is slid across the floor.

Summary

Eleven turnings duplicated from a sample tempalte

Remember there are only three shapes—straight, convex, and concave. It helps to recall these shapes as you lay out the various elements on a story stick. Mark the transitions and work from the largest diameter to the smallest, using the point-to-point method. You’ll be amazed at how your work production increases as you become familiar with each step by repetition.

With more than 45 years’ experience in custom woodturning, writing, demonstrating (Live and IRD), and teaching, Jim Echter specializes in production turning and makes products for spinners and fiber artists around the world. He is well known for his custom and architectural restoration work. Jim was the founding president of the Finger Lakes Woodturners Association, an AAW chapter. For more, visit www.tcturning.com.

