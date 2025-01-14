Quality Is in the Details

Last week, I assembled Rockler’s Cutting Board Juice Groove Routing Jig to prepare for an upcoming video. The process took about 45 minutes. By the time I had the jig clamped to my cutting board workpiece, I was confident in what I was about to do to cut the juice groove. And that’s not because I have experience with this jig. Rather, it was the clarity of the instructions, the quality of the components and the ease with which it all came together that gave me that assurance.
Such a smooth and easy setup process is not always the case for other brands of new woodworking products. I’m sure you’re nodding your head in agreement here. Not all companies provide a thorough manual with full-color photographs, helpful diagrams and clear, descriptive text written in complete sentences. All the parts were accounted for and neatly packaged, and the box provided even more useful information. Honestly, I was excited to put it together and put it through its paces!
I work with the good folks who make this experience possible for all of us Rockler customers. I know the photographer who takes those photos for the instructions, the specialist who writes the manual and the industrial designers who go to great lengths to engineer these innovative gizmos. They do their level best to make sure you will enjoy your new jig, dust extractor, router lift, shop stand or countless other blue Rockler products. Oh, and by the way…after routing four juice grooves, my hunch was confirmed — it’s a heck of a nice jig!
Chris Marshall, Woodworker’s Journal
Shaping a Rabbet Edge
Router Safety Considerations
Benchtop Drill Press Mobile Stand
Easy-to-Build Benches
From Our Sponsor
Sale prices expire 1/20/2025 unless otherwise listed. Additional shipping charges will apply for select over-sized items, express orders, and orders to Alaska, Hawaii, Guam, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. This offer does not apply to international customers. This offer cannot be combined with other offers, applied to previous orders. Some offers available only online. Not all items available at retail stores. Offer not valid at Rockler’s independent resellers. Rockler Woodworking and Hardware reserves the right to limit quantities, correct errors or omissions and modify or end this promotion at any time.