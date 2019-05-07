RIKON 8-in. Low Speed Buffer

This 8-in. Low Speed Buffer from RIKON is designed to polish the surfaces of woods, metals, plastics, hardware, rocks, jewelry and more. Extra-long shafts that extend 5-1/2 in. out from the motor housing provide added space for moving projects around the buffing wheels. The machine’s 1/2hp induction motor, running at a single speed of 1,750 RPM, helps prevent overheating surfaces and finishes when buffing. Use this buffer for maintaining sharp edges on chisels and blades, polishing the finishes on knife scales, pens and other wood turnings and keeping a variety of shop hand tools and home furnishings rust-free and polished.

The buffer accepts buffing wheels up to 8 in. in diameter and 1-3/8 in. wide with 5/8-in. bores. Its dynamically balanced arbor has an overall length of 22-1/2 in., and the 23-lb. machine stands 9-1/2 in. tall. Two 1/2-in-wide, spiral-sewn cotton buffing wheels are included. RIKON’s 8-in. Low Speed Buffer with extended shafts (model 81-608; Rockler item 61191) is available now and sells for $159.99.