Rockler Box Joint Cauls

No matter how carefully I cut and fit my box joints, if they aren’t clamped thoroughly at glue-up, there’s no guarantee all the pins and slots will be pushed fully together. The key to effective clamping, however, is applying pressure against every pin. That’s where Rockler’s Box Joint Cauls are the ideal solution. Their inner surfaces are laid out with alternating pin-and-slot patterns to match whatever common joint I’m making — 1/4″, 3/8″, 1/2″ or 3/4″. Thin slots on their rounded outer corners enable pennies to be inserted to keep strap clamps from falling down when they’re tightened. These cauls were super handy to have for assembling both the carcass and drawer of our Gluing Supplies Caddy. The 1/4″ size covers joints up to 6-1/4″ tall. The 3/8″ cauls are 6-3/8″ tall; 1/2″ cauls are 6-1/2″ tall and the 3/4″ cauls are 8-1⁄4″ tall.