Rockler Thin Rip Tablesaw Jig

While you may not rip thin strips for shelf edging, kumiko or bent laminations on a regular basis, a simple, sturdy and safe jig certainly comes in handy when the need arises. That’s exactly what Rockler’s Thin Rip Tablesaw Jig delivers.

Made of two beefy sheets of phenolic, the jig slides open or closed to set the thickness of the strips you need to make. Its aluminum miter bar underneath fits standard 3/8″ x 3/4″ table saw or band saw miter slots and locks securely in place with a star knob. Mount the jig to the left of the blade for table saw use, set the thickness of the offcut and then use the saw’s rip fence to support the workpiece to the right of the blade. A ball bearing on the jig serves as the contact point.