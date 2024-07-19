Drilling holes in a board is one option for storing router bits by their shanks. But if the board shrinks across the grain, it can lock the bits in their holes, making them very difficult to remove. If it absorbs moisture, the shanks can rust. And it can’t be mounted vertically to save space without running the risk of the bits falling out. That’s why Rockler’s Router Bit Storage Inserts are so helpful. They’re made of a durable, non-absorbent molded polyethylene that remains flexible, yet holds the shanks securely enough for either horizontal or vertical storage.

The interior of these inserts is stepped to accept either 1/4″- or 1/2″-diameter shanks. And installing them in a board, shelf or drawer is as easy as drilling 5/8″-diameter holes and pushing them in. Their ribbed exterior keeps the inserts in place when bits are pulled out. Here’s a neat, low-cost storage solution to finally get all your router bits organized and accessible.