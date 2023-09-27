Rubio Monocoat Oil Plus 2C

Rubio Monocoat products have become very popular with woodworkers. As the name implies, Rubio claims that a single coat of their product will be sufficient for woodworking applications from flooring to fine furniture. Considered a “hardwax oil,” it is made from a blend of plant-based natural ingredients.

The company claims 0 percent VOCs with no solvents, which is desirable for many woodworkers.

One Coat?

The hardwax oil does go on with one application, but there are caveats. First off, after sanding to 150-grit, you need to get rid of the sawdust. After vacuuming the swarf away, Rubio suggests using their Raw Wood Cleaner to remove the tiniest dust particles. Some woodworkers use mineral spirits as an alternative.

If you believe in raising the grain with water before finishing, now is the time to do it. When the wood dries, whisk off the raised grain with a synthetic pad.

You can apply Rubio Monocoat without using the hardener, but it will take about three weeks or more to fully cure (much like tung oil). Or, add one part hardener to two parts oil and mix them together well. Choose a section of your project that you can complete in about 10 to 15 minutes. Pour the oil onto the wood surface and use a plastic spreader, synthetic scratchy pad or a rag to spread out the finish. A little oil will go a long way. Allow the oil to sit for about five minutes and then buff the oil into the wood. When that’s done, remove any extra oil with a soft, clean, lint-free cloth.

Rubio Monocoat dries to a very low-luster finish that feels smooth and silky. It’s formulated in 50 different colors, including one that’s basically a clear coat.