I’d like to say that I have given this editorial the time and consideration it deserves, but the fact is I am just too busy. I mean, this is December, right? And what are woodworkers doing in December? Making the presents they could have made in September, October or November, duh! (This is made even more complicated for me by the concerts, get-togethers and “family time” my wife keeps coming up with — after all, this is December, right?)

So, please give me a bit of a pass today, because I have too much stuff to do. But with that in mind, I would love to see what you are making for your loved ones this holiday season. Snap a picture and send it my way. Your fellow woodworkers will likely love the inspiration for next year. (Or maybe even this year!)

Rob Johnstone, Woodworker’s Journal

15 Stocking Stuffers for Woodworkers

What tools are woodworkers dreaming of finding in their stocking on Christmas morning? These 15 woodworking tools and products are perfect gifts for the woodworker on your holiday list.

– Router Bit Inserts

– Turning Kits

– 18pc Insty-Drive Bit Set

– Bench Dog Planes

– Square Check Tape Measure Accessory

– Router Bit Center/Depth Gauge

– Woodworker’s Journal Magazine

– FlexiPort Hose Kit

– Turning Blanks

– Bench Cookies

– Mountable Dust Coupler

– Silicone Glue Tools

– Clamp-It Clips

– Bandy Clamps

– Wireless Speaker

Make a Wireless Speaker Box

This small box features mitered corners and splines. The box in this video was made with bubinga wood and features maple wood splines, but you could use any wood you like. The splines were cut using the Rockler Router Table Spline Jig

The speaker connects wirelessly to any Bluetooth enabled device. The kit includes a single full-range speaker, a control pod with on/off button and USB port, and a USB cable, which is used to charge the internal battery.

