Rush Job

by Rob JohnstoneDec 17, 2019

I’d like to say that I have given this editorial the time and consideration it deserves, but the fact is I am just too busy. I mean, this is December, right? And what are woodworkers doing in December? Making the presents they could have made in September, October or November, duh! (This is made even more complicated for me by the concerts, get-togethers and “family time” my wife keeps coming up with — after all, this is December, right?)

So, please give me a bit of a pass today, because I have too much stuff to do. But with that in mind, I would love to see what you are making for your loved ones this holiday season. Snap a picture and send it my way. Your fellow woodworkers will likely love the inspiration for next year. (Or maybe even this year!)

Rob Johnstone, Woodworker’s Journal

15 Stocking Stuffers for Woodworkers

What tools are woodworkers dreaming of finding in their stocking on Christmas morning? These 15 woodworking tools and products are perfect gifts for the woodworker on your holiday list.

Router Bit Inserts
Turning Kits
18pc Insty-Drive Bit Set
Bench Dog Planes
Square Check Tape Measure Accessory
Router Bit Center/Depth Gauge
Woodworker’s Journal Magazine
FlexiPort Hose Kit
Turning Blanks
Bench Cookies
Mountable Dust Coupler
Silicone Glue Tools
Clamp-It Clips
Bandy Clamps
Wireless Speaker

Make a Wireless Speaker Box

This small box features mitered corners and splines. The box in this video was made with bubinga wood and features maple wood splines, but you could use any wood you like. The splines were cut using the Rockler Router Table Spline Jig.

The speaker connects wirelessly to any Bluetooth enabled device. The kit includes a single full-range speaker, a control pod with on/off button and USB port, and a USB cable, which is used to charge the internal battery.

