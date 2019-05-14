RYOBI’s 18V ONE+™ POWERSOURCE turns 18-volt DC battery power into 120 volts of alternating current, creating an on-the-go outlet for power wherever you need it. Providing 150 watts (1.25 amps) of continuous output, this inverter will power and recharge small electronic devices like laptops, tablets and cell phones. The POWERSOURCE is also equipped with two 2.4-amp USB ports andan on-board LED light. It will accept any RYOBI 18V ONE+ slide-on style battery.

The RYOBI 18V ONE+ POWERSOURCE (model RYI150BG) is sold bare, without a battery or charger, for $79.97. RYOBI covers your purchase with a three-year limited warranty. Find it at Home Depot stores or online.