VIDEO: SawStop Jobsite Saw PRO – First Look

Here’s a first look at the SawStop Jobsite PRO table saw. If you are shopping for a new portable table saw or a table saw that is perfect for a small workshop or garage, then you should consider the new SawStop Jobsite Saw PRO. The new features on this portable table saw are a new blade guard with dust collection, a larger table top, and they removed the handle holes from the top, making it smooth with no openings.

Watch this video overview of this new portable table saw:

Table Saw Dust Collection TIP:

We connected the two SawStop Jobsite Saw PRO dust ports to a shop vacuum using these fittings from Rockler:

– 2-1/2″ Swiveling Hose Adapter for Shop Vacuums (2)

– Clear Flexible Dust Collection Hose – 2-1/2″ Diameter x 10′

– Y-Connector

– 2-1/2″ Rubber Union

– 2-1/2″ to 2-1/4″ Conversion Port

– 2-1/2″ Hose Clamps

– Dust Right Universal Small Port Hose Kit