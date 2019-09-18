VIDEO: SawStop Jobsite Saw PRO – First Look

Here’s a first look at the SawStop Jobsite PRO table saw. If you are shopping for a new portable table saw or a table saw that is perfect for a small workshop or garage, then you should consider the new SawStop Jobsite Saw PRO. The new features on this portable table saw are a new blade guard with dust collection, a larger table top, and they removed the handle holes from the top, making it smooth with no openings.
Watch this video overview of this new portable table saw:
Table Saw Dust Collection TIP:
We connected the two SawStop Jobsite Saw PRO dust ports to a shop vacuum using these fittings from Rockler:
– 2-1/2″ Swiveling Hose Adapter for Shop Vacuums (2)
– Clear Flexible Dust Collection Hose – 2-1/2″ Diameter x 10′
– Y-Connector
– 2-1/2″ Rubber Union
– 2-1/2″ to 2-1/4″ Conversion Port
– 2-1/2″ Hose Clamps
– Dust Right Universal Small Port Hose Kit