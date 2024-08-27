Share Your Craft Show Advice!

Now that it’s late summer, craft shows are in full swing. A couple of weeks ago, my daughter was browsing at a craft fair and spoke with a vendor who was selling charcuterie boards. He told her that the day had been going well enough, sales-wise, and that he had his vendor fees paid within the first hour. I’ve never had a booth or sold what I make beyond a “friends” level of seriousness, but I have to admit that the thought of experimenting with a craft show or two seems appealing. I’m sure many of you have tried this before and have sensible advice to share. Have craft shows been a successful way of selling what you make? If the experience wasn’t positive, do you have some hard-learned lessons you’d care to tell us more about? What has sold well, and what hasn’t? Can’t wait to hear what you have to say! We’ll publish your comments in a future Weekly.
Chris Marshall, Woodworker’s Journal
