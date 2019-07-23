Simple Woodworking Finishes

In last week’s Weekly, we offered a chance to win a $100 Rockler gift card and I’m happy to say that we found a winner! Congratulations, and I hope you find something cool to buy! Speaking of things that are cool, I hope you all are keeping cool during this heat wave! I know our shop has been doubling as the office sauna lately.

Also in this issue, I’m going to share my tips for finishing open and close grained hardwoods. Those videos are part of a series of six simple finishes recipes that I’ve done for Rockler. I think they’re pretty neat. Check them out and let me know what you think.

Rob Johnstone, Woodworker’s Journal

Featured Videos

Stain Finish for Open Grained Hardwood

How to apply this finish:

1. Sand the project up through the grits until at least 220-grit. It is a good idea to sand pieces that will be hard to reach before assembly.

2. Wipe the project with mineral spirits to check for glue splotches

3. Apply a good quality Oil Pigment Stain, dry 24 hours (Oil stains are easier to apply)

4. Use a good quality urethane top coat finish. Flood it on, let it sit and wipe it off. Let towels dry flat and dispose of properly!

5. If you have any nail holes, cracks or defects in the wood, fill them now with a wood filler putty that matches the color of the stained wood (sand smooth).

6. Apply at least two more coats urethane top coat finish.

7. Optional: After the finish has cured for 72 hours, apply a coat of high-quality paste wax and then polish it off.

Stain Finish for Close Grained Hardwood

How to apply this finish:

1. Sand the project up through the grits until at least 320-grit

a. It is a good idea to sand pieces that will be hard to reach before assembly.

2. Wipe the project with mineral spirits to check for glue splotches

3. Apply a good quality Gel Stain, let dry 24 hours

4. Use a wipe-on polyurethane-type finish

a. Flood it on and wipe it off

b. Let rags dry flat and dispose of properly!

5. If you have any nail holes, cracks or defects in the wood, fill them now with a wood filler putty that matches the color of the stained wood (sand smooth)

6. Apply at least two more coats of the urethane

7. Optional: After the finish has cured for 72 hours, apply a coat of high-quality paste wax and then polish it off.

8. Optional: Substitute a wipe-on Danish Oil applied in the same manner



