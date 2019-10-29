Song Sung Dry

Wood debris and sawdust from machining and sanding woodworking projects is a fact of life for those of us who love to woodwork. And where you find those pesky wood bits at the end of the day can be both embarrassing and uncomfortable. (Years ago I wrote a song entitled “Wooden Boogers,” but it never really gained an audience.)
Dust collection solutions have made amazing progress since I wrote that song, but mitigating dust remains an important topic. And that is what today’s videos are about. First, Sandor Nagyszalanczy does a wonderful job explaining many of the important concepts around effective dust collection. Next, Chris Marshall explains and demonstrates a Rockler product that really helps you collect dust when spindle turning.
Now, I know that dust collection is not the sexiest topic (hence the failure of “Wooden Boogers”), but it is something that all of us need. Now for my next song: “That Scary Sharp Skew.”
Rob Johnstone, Woodworker’s Journal
Understanding Dust Collection Airflow
Lathe Dust Collection
