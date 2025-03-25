Ten Simple Joys of Woodworking

1. Opening the shop and smelling freshly sanded aromatic cedar.

2. Pushing a router through a cut using a brand new, razor-sharp bit.

3. Seeing the face of a loved one light up when they open a woodworking gift you’ve made.

4. Jointing a piece of rough-sawn white oak to expose a bold ray flake pattern underneath.

5. Finally getting the knack of tuning your hand plane so well that it produces long, tissue-paper-thin shavings.

6. Cutting a mitered picture frame that closes perfectly.

7. Watching a sinewy curve materialize as you steer your bowl gouge through it.

8. That little puff of air you feel when a drawer fits its opening just right.

9. Buffing a finish so smoothly that it shows your reflection.

10. Picking up a load of lumber on the first day of vacation when your only agenda for the week is to build the project.

Chris Marshall, Woodworker’s Journal

Ash Table Project Design

The first project in this volume is a small ash table. In this episode, Ian discusses the design features that make this table distinct.

Building with Miter Joints

Hide end grain elegantly when you join the angled ends and edges of parts together

Elegant Serving Tray

Dovetail joints and a “hot pipe” bending technique to make its handles combine to lift this tray’s distinctiveness to the next level.

Quick and Easy End Table

You can build this table with its tapered legs in a weekend. A simple technique makes the top’s grain orientation stunning.









