Ten Simple Joys of Woodworking

1. Opening the shop and smelling freshly sanded aromatic cedar.
2. Pushing a router through a cut using a brand new, razor-sharp bit.
3. Seeing the face of a loved one light up when they open a woodworking gift you’ve made.
4. Jointing a piece of rough-sawn white oak to expose a bold ray flake pattern underneath.
5. Finally getting the knack of tuning your hand plane so well that it produces long, tissue-paper-thin shavings.
6. Cutting a mitered picture frame that closes perfectly.
7. Watching a sinewy curve materialize as you steer your bowl gouge through it.
8. That little puff of air you feel when a drawer fits its opening just right.
9. Buffing a finish so smoothly that it shows your reflection.
10. Picking up a load of lumber on the first day of vacation when your only agenda for the week is to build the project.
Chris Marshall, Woodworker’s Journal
