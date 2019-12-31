Today is New Year’s Eve, and the following day will begin the year of our woodshops 2020; whether it is the first year of a new decade or the last of the old seems to be something of a question for some folks. One thing that is not in question is that I am grateful for your support of the Woodworker’s Journal Weekly. Woodworking has been such a huge part of my life that I truly have a hard time even thinking of a life without it. And sharing that woodworking life with you has been a true pleasure.
So thanks again for supporting us. We do not take that lightly. And from all of us here at Woodworker’s Journal, we wish you a wonderful, happy and prosperous new year.
Rob Johnstone, Woodworker’s Journal
How To Apply A Gel Stain On Closed Grain Hardwood
How to apply this finish:
1. Sand the project up through the grits until at least 320-grit. It is a good idea to sand pieces that will be hard to reach before assembly.
2. Wipe the project with mineral spirits to check for glue splotches
3. Apply a good quality gel stain, let dry 24 hours
4. Use a wipe-on polyurethane type finish. Flood it on and wipe it off. Let rags dry flat and dispose of properly!
5. If you have any nail holes, cracks or defects in the wood, fill them now with a wood filler putty that matches the color of the stained wood (sand smooth)
6. Apply at least two more coats of the urethane
7. Optional: After the finish has cured for 72 hours, apply a coat of high quality paste wax and then polish it off
8. Optional: Substitute a wipe-on Danish Oil applied in the same manner
Painting Projects with Fuji Mini-Mite HVLP Sprayer
You can win one of these spraying systems by entering our latest Sweepstakes here. The Sweepstakes runs through January 5th, 2020.
From Our Sponsor
Congratulations! You qualify for FREE standard shipping and handling on orders of $39 or more! To get free shipping, simply place your order of $39 or more at Rockler.com by using the link above or entering promotion code wjwkly at checkout. Sale prices valid until 1/2/20 or date listed. Additional shipping charges will apply for select over-sized items, express orders, and orders to Alaska, Hawaii, Guam, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. This offer does not apply to international customers. This offer cannot be combined with other offers, applied to previous orders or used in conjunction with Rockler Professional pricing. Some offers available only online. Rockler Woodworking and Hardware reserves the right to limit quantities, correct errors or omissions and modify or end this promotion at any time. Not all items available at retail stores. Offer not valid at Rockler’s independent resellers. Rockler reserves the right to end this promotion.