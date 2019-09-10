The Black Hole of Chaos

Those who know me understand that I do well with details and can juggle multiple complicated tasks and bring them to completion very professionally. They also know I can spend 15 actual minutes looking for my measuring tape, followed by 10 more minutes looking for the pencil behind my ear.
As I continue the task of creating a small shop from the over-abundance of my large shop, the importance of organization becomes clearer to me. But it is a mixed blessing. My creativity actually feeds on and is benefitted by chaos; my efficiency is not. What about you? Does getting organized become its own black hole, taking up shop time that could be spent “doing the fun stuff?” Or does it make your time in the shop more fun and effective?
If you have a quest to create order over chaos, today’s two videos offer a couple of interesting and useful tips. (I should watch them a few times …)
Rob Johnstone, Woodworker’s Journal
Featured Videos
Setting Up a Small Woodworking Shop
Improve Shop Organization with Magnets
