The Hard Stuff

Woodturning is fun and satisfying to me. It suits my short attention span and allows for creativity on the fly. It’s also something you can do in a smaller space and does not require tons of equipment. I like it for so many reasons.
Recently I was asked to try out some of the Negative Rake Cutters from Easy Wood Tools. I had heard about them, but other than knowing that they feature a “special” grind on their carbide tips, I was in the dark about the technology. They were created to deal with very hard woods and materials like resin or plastic.
The videos below offer up what I found out about the cutters and show some of my first attempts at turning acrylic. I hope you’ll find my learning experience as interesting as I did. Now I can’t wait to give the Negative Rake Cutters a go on some lignum vitae that I have in my shop … that stuff is super dense and very hard.
Rob Johnstone, Woodworker’s Journal
Turning Acrylic Blanks with Negative Rake Carbide Turning Tools
Installing a Threaded Insert into an Acrylic Turning Blank
