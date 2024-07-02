The Heat is On!

Last week, I reported on — and to some degree whined about — how warm and dry this summer has been where I live. I asked about your tips for bearing the brunt of high temperatures in your shops, and many of you came to my aid! (Be sure to read our Feedback section in this issue to get all the details.)

We all do what we must to make the best of summertime woodworking. Some find respite in subterranean shops. Others make effective use of fans to move hot air out and cooler air in. The truly blessed among us have air-conditioning to keep the heat and humidity at bay. And a few of you throw up a white flag when the shop becomes unbearable in the afternoon swelter, move inside and do your project planning or take a well-deserved nap — I love that suggestion! Thanks for all your pointers and good humor.

All of us here at Woodworker’s Journal wish you and yours a pleasant July 4th holiday this week — whatever the thermometer may be reading where you live.

Chris Marshall, Woodworker’s Journal

July/August 2024 What’s in Store

Take a closer look at the latest tools from the July/August 2024 issue, including tools from Bessey, Rockler and Bench Dog.

Rediscovered Civil War Flag and Frame Head to Restoration

After discovering a flag dating back to the Civil War and its elaborately carved frame, the Greater Lowell Veterans Council of Massachusetts has taken steps to restore the items.

Civil War Folding Table

Where do you sit if you’ve made our extremely popular Civil War folding chair? How about this matching Civil War folding table ! The author’s reproduction utilizes pre-made balusters for “turned” legs.

Family-made Adirondack Chair Project

Our senior editor and his daughter build a simple chair that’s the perfect place for outdoor relaxing.













