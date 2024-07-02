The Heat is On!

Last week, I reported on — and to some degree whined about — how warm and dry this summer has been where I live. I asked about your tips for bearing the brunt of high temperatures in your shops, and many of you came to my aid! (Be sure to read our Feedback section in this issue to get all the details.)
We all do what we must to make the best of summertime woodworking. Some find respite in subterranean shops. Others make effective use of fans to move hot air out and cooler air in. The truly blessed among us have air-conditioning to keep the heat and humidity at bay. And a few of you throw up a white flag when the shop becomes unbearable in the afternoon swelter, move inside and do your project planning or take a well-deserved nap — I love that suggestion! Thanks for all your pointers and good humor.
All of us here at Woodworker’s Journal wish you and yours a pleasant July 4th holiday this week — whatever the thermometer may be reading where you live.
Chris Marshall, Woodworker’s Journal
July/August 2024 What’s in Store
Rediscovered Civil War Flag and Frame Head to Restoration
Civil War Folding Table
Family-made Adirondack Chair Project
