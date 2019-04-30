The Large and Small Of It

I am currently building a full-size desk for my new office. It is not particularly fancy, nor does it have many bells and whistles, but it is full-size.

And as I was slicing up big pieces of plywood and then gluing them into smaller, but still large, subassemblies, it occurred to me that this is the biggest piece I have attempted in a long, long time.

Which got me to thinking about you all.

What size stuff are you making? Have you kind of made all the big stuff that you and your family need, and are now focusing on smaller items? Or are you still cranking out projects that you need a buddy to help you move?

Let me know what you think and what you are building.

Rob Johnstone, Woodworker’s Journal