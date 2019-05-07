The Measure of All Things

In this issue’s Feedback, a reader mentions the measurements he took of a bookcase. Personally, I keep a tape measure in the inside pocket of my winter coat (for measuring the depth of the snowdrifts I’m shoveling off my Minnesota sidewalks), as well as one in my purse for those random moments when you’re out and about and you just need to measure something (you never know!).

I have one on my office bookshelves to help with project dimensions. (Coworkers “borrow” it frequently, but I’m pretty adamant about getting it back.) I’ve also used a fabric tape measure – the kind seamstresses, like my mom, use – to measure my dog’s unusually long tail (I’m telling you, you just never know what you’re going to need to measure.)

So, how about you? How many tape measures do you own? What’s the most unusual thing you’ve measured? (And, sure, I’ll also entertain guesses on the results of measuring the dog’s tail.)

Joanna Werch Takes, Woodworker’s Journal