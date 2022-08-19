Tips for Planing Rough Stock

Lumber is not always flat and ready to use. Sometimes woodworkers must flatten a board before using it to build a project. There are several ways to flatten a board. One of the most efficient ways to flatten a board is by using a powered thickness planer, such as the DeWalt DW735x Planer. This planer makes it easy to mill lumber flat. It features a three-knife cutterhead that delivers 30% longer knife life and makes knife changes faster and easier. A fan-assisted chip ejection system vacuums chips off the cutterhead and exhausts them out of the machine, keeping your workspace clean.