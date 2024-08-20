Trading Tool Stories

by Chris MarshallAug 20, 2024

Chris Marshall photo

Two weeks ago, I shared a story about a jigsaw I once was given that got me started in woodworking. Since then, many have shared similar “origin” stories from their youth, and I couldn’t be happier to read them! They’re all included in our Feedback section this time. I was equally delighted that some of you took it upon yourselves to figure out which specific jigsaw I might have owned. John Calcagno and Todd Teresi, you are right on the money! That basic and unassuming-looking Black & Decker power tool made many, many hours in the basement much more rewarding for me!

Tools can hold special places in our hearts, but your stories also reveal a corollary truth: there often are important people behind those tools who deserve special consideration for drawing us into this hobby. It’s a great example of what can happen when folks pay it forward!

Chris Marshall, Woodworker’s Journal

Wendell Castle Workshop

Wendell Castle making wood laminations in his workshop
Woodworking and design school opens in Castle’s original New York studio.

Understanding Surface Sanding

Sanding a panel with a random orbit sander
Ensure you have a completely flat surface to work with thanks to these helpful tips from A.J. Hamler.

Lathe Tool Sharpening Station

Sharpening turning tools on a mobile shop stand
Move your grinding setup and lathe tools closer to where the action is!

Shop-Made Band Saw Fence

This easy-to-make and inexpensive adjustable fence is a perfect addition for your workshop’s band saw that you can make in an afternoon.

Posted in: