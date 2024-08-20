Trading Tool Stories

Two weeks ago, I shared a story about a jigsaw I once was given that got me started in woodworking. Since then, many have shared similar “origin” stories from their youth, and I couldn’t be happier to read them! They’re all included in our Feedback section this time. I was equally delighted that some of you took it upon yourselves to figure out which specific jigsaw I might have owned. John Calcagno and Todd Teresi, you are right on the money! That basic and unassuming-looking Black & Decker power tool made many, many hours in the basement much more rewarding for me!
Tools can hold special places in our hearts, but your stories also reveal a corollary truth: there often are important people behind those tools who deserve special consideration for drawing us into this hobby. It’s a great example of what can happen when folks pay it forward!
Chris Marshall, Woodworker’s Journal
