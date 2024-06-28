VIDEO: Best Jigs for Flattening Slabs and Cutting Boards

Working with live edge slabs can yield truly unique projects that showcase swirling continuous grain. But without a very large planer and jointer, flattening and smoothing a rough slab can be very difficult indeed. The Rockler Slab and Board Flattening Jig’s precision guide rails, along with the low-friction carriage and trolley let you guide your router over the entirety of the surface, machining it flat and smooth—no need for a big planer or drum sander! Not only that, since you’re using a router bit with a shearing action, tear-out during slab flattening is almost completely eliminated, meaning much less sanding.