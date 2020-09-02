VIDEO: Building a Live-Edge Slab Table with Metal Legs

Modern-style live edge tables with metal legs like this one have exploded in popularity in the past few years. If you’ve ever shopped for one of these tables you might have been hit with sticker shock. And the prospect of building one of these tables might seem out of reach because the slabs alone can be tough to find and most of us don’t have the equipment to mill our own slabs. Also, welded metal legs aren’t something you can find at every corner hardware store. We’ve found an easier way to build a live-edge slab table.