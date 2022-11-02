VIDEO: Cutting Bow Tie Inlays

Cutting bow tie inlays can get pretty complicated with all the angles and mortising. Rockler’s Bow Tie Inlay Template System makes cutting both key and mortise fast and foolproof. The Starter Kit includes a unique, two-piece bushing. Install the sleeve to rout the mortise, then remove it to rout the bow tie key. Since the same template is used for both, you’re guaranteed a perfect fit. The Starter Kit also includes a specially-sized 1/8″ router bit, an acrylic frame and two bow tie templates: one 3-5/8″ long, the other one 4-1/4″ long. The frame holds the template in place, provides a surface for your router to ride on, and also accepts all of the optional inlay templates.