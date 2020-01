Learn how to install metal drawer slide hardware using the Rockler Universal Drawer Slide Jig. This woodworking jig is the ultimate aid for installing drawer slides of almost any type, including ball-bearing or epoxy-coated side-mount slides and even center-mount slides. The jig can be clamped in place if desired, and it also features an adjustable rod that references off of the face frame rails or cabinet bottom for fast, repeatable height settings.