VIDEO: How to Apply Milk Paint

Traditional milk paint comes as a bag of powder, and it’s been gaining a lot of traction in woodworking circles in recent years. It’s one of the oldest forms of paint, and I think there’s an authentic nostalgia to using it. It contains limestone, casein protein — which is where the milk comes in — and natural earth pigments that provide the color. The powdered paint must be mixed into solution with water before use.

General Finishes has taken a different approach to their milk paints. It still has a limestone base, like traditional milk paint, which gives it that flat sheen and great durability. But it’s formulated to be more user-friendly and economical.

The paint comes premixed in a can to the correct ratio, so with a little stirring it’s ready for use. It has a much thicker consistency than typical home center paint, yet it can be brushed, rolled or sprayed. And, it has very little odor when wet. When you’re finished, GF Milk Paint cleans up with soap and water.