These wood and epoxy coasters are a perfect DIY project to use up scraps of wood you have around your shop. It’s also a great opportunity to make a project with epoxy without having to purchase gallons of it. We used Alumilite Amazing Clear Cast Epoxy and Rockler Silicone Coaster Casting Molds. The skills you learn on this project can be applied to making larger epoxy projects, such as river tables and deep pour projects.