Video: Making Furniture with Beadlock Pro Jig

Create incredibly strong, totally concealed joints with only your hand drill and the Beadlock Joinery Jig. Just pop the included drilling guide into the jig in the “A” position to locate the initial holes, then slide it to the “B” position to drill the overlapping holes. The Beadlock Joinery Jig includes a 3/8″ Beadlock drill guide, 3/8″ drill bit, 3/8″ stop collar and a molded plastic case with added space for the optional Drill Guide Kits. The Drill Guide Kits are available in 1/4″ and 1/2″ sizes, each with a guide block, drill bit and stop collar.