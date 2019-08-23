VIDEO: Organizing with Lock-Align System

Use the interlocking trays, bins and dividers to build a tidy grid of compartments that is customized not only to the size of your drawer, but also to the tools and hardware that you need to sort. The trays interlock side-to-side and line up end-to-end to fill out drawers of any width or depth. When you get to the final piece at the end of the row, simply cut it to fit with an ordinary pair of scissors. The synthetic rubber material is easy-to-cut, and the grid of cutlines on the back side ensures that the interlocking feature still works once the tray is cut.