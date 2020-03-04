Video: Overview of the Sugatsune Aileron Lid-Lift Hinge System

Take a closer look at the new Sugatsune Aileron Lid-Lift System. This innovative hinge combines several cutting edge features into one simple, easily adjustable system. You get lift assistance when opening the lid, an adjustable lid stay that frees up your hands as you search for items in the chest, quiet soft-close action and 3-way adjustable concealed hinges. With the lid up and out of your way, you’ll enjoy an unobstructed view and easy access to the contents of the chest. The lid stay attaches to the hinge arm for a clean look, and the soft-close damper is adjustable with a simple 5-way selector switch. If you have a chest, trunk or lidded bench, this system will help keep fingers out of harm’s way.