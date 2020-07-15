VIDEO: Power Carving a Dough Bowl

Learn how Rob Johnstone used the Arbortech TurboPlane to carve a dough bowl. Mounted to your angle grinder, the Arbortech TurboPlane can be used to shape, sculpt and plane a huge variety of wooden objects. Use it to create large edge bevels, recessed bowls, or to flatten or texture large wooden expanses. It is particularly well-suited to machining curved parts, such as chair arms, chair legs, and for blending curved joints. The 1″ carbide cutters create clean shavings rather than dust, resulting in fast material removal and a remarkably smooth surface. Since the cutters stop short of the perimeter, the TurboPlane resists digging into adjacent surfaces, and the edge can even rub against a template guide. Use with 4″ and 4-1/2″ angle grinders with a 5/8″ or 7/8″ arbor.