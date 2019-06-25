Featuring a new High Efficiency Airless™ gun and tip technology, Wagner Spray Tech’s Control Pro 130 Tank Sprayer delivers a softer spray fan pattern, a more consistent finish and produces up to 55 percent less overspray than conventional airless systems. Due to the design of the sprayer and the professional grade gun and tip, the Control Pro 130 Power Tank can spray an 8 x 10-ft. wall in as little as two minutes. It is also useful for a smooth, uniform finish on surfaces like walls, decks and fences. The gravity-fed tank has a capacity of 1.5 gallons and can spray unthinned latex or oil-based paint, primer or stain continuously. The Control Pro 130 Power Tank sprayer has a 25-ft. hose for extended reach, built-in handles for easy moving and on-unit storage for the gun and hose. Available now, its suggested price is $229.99.