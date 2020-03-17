We Can Do This

I don’t know about you, but I feel like I have been preparing for COVID-19 all my life. Not the virus, but isolating myself. I am super-duper willing to go into my workshop and just stay there. I will even wear a mask — this is right in my wheelhouse! And I suppose that some of you are with me (in an “each-of-us-is-actually-in-our-own-shop-and-not-at-all-close-to-one-another” sort of way). So buck up, woodworkers, and do your duty! I have your back!
But also know this: while it is in my nature to try to make difficult things easier to bear, I understand that this is a serious time and we should all take good precautions and act wisely. Please keep yourself safe.
I’ll be doing that in my shop. Let’s make some sawdust!
Rob Johnstone, Woodworker’s Journal
Tips for Setting Up Your Workshop
Which Saw Blade Do I Need?
How many teeth? Thin kerf or regular kerf? Blade coatings? When to sharpen? How to clean? We answer the most common questions about saw blades.
|We’ve all been there – firing up the miter saw or table saw, ready to make some serious progress in the shop. But the cuts aren’t coming out how they should. It’s time to be honest: when was the last time you cleaned your saw blades? Luckily, it’s a simple process, as demonstrated in the video below. Remove pitch and resin buildup for cleaner cuts!
