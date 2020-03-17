We Can Do This

I don’t know about you, but I feel like I have been preparing for COVID-19 all my life. Not the virus, but isolating myself. I am super-duper willing to go into my workshop and just stay there. I will even wear a mask — this is right in my wheelhouse! And I suppose that some of you are with me (in an “each-of-us-is-actually-in-our-own-shop-and-not-at-all-close-to-one-another” sort of way). So buck up, woodworkers, and do your duty! I have your back!

But also know this: while it is in my nature to try to make difficult things easier to bear, I understand that this is a serious time and we should all take good precautions and act wisely. Please keep yourself safe.

I’ll be doing that in my shop. Let’s make some sawdust!

Rob Johnstone, Woodworker’s Journal

Tips for Setting Up Your Workshop

Every woodworker would like to have more workshop space. A large space is nice for many reasons, but you actually don’t need a large space to set up an effective shop. In order to demonstrate, we set up a complete woodworking shop in one corner of a typical two-car garage. This workshop includes all the key tools necessary to tackle a wide variety of woodworking projects and still allows two cars to park in the garage. Take a video tour of this shop with Rob Johnstone from Woodworker’s Journal. Rob points out his favorite tools in this shop and shares several tips to consider when setting up your workshop.

Featured Products:

SawStop Jobsite Saw

Convertible Benchtop Router Table

Baseplate for Triton Spindle Sander

24×36 Shop Stand

28×40 Table Top

Shop Stand Casters

Makita 36V Cordless Miter Saw

Dust Right Hose Reel

Dust Right Separator

Beech Workbench

Workbench Casters

Rockler Anti-Fatigue Mat

Bench Cookie Rack

Lock Align Starter Kit

5000 Lumen LED Light

Ceiling Track starter Kit

Clamp Rack

Shop Tray

Router Bit Rack

Shop Towel Holder

Heavy-Duty Power Station



Which Saw Blade Do I Need?

How many teeth? Thin kerf or regular kerf? Blade coatings? When to sharpen? How to clean? We answer the most common questions about saw blades.

From Our Sponsor

We’ve all been there – firing up the miter saw or table saw, ready to make some serious progress in the shop. But the cuts aren’t coming out how they should. It’s time to be honest: when was the last time you cleaned your saw blades? Luckily, it’s a simple process, as demonstrated in the video below. Remove pitch and resin buildup for cleaner cuts!













