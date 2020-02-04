Well-made Drawers on the Quick

It would have been tough to make ends meet in Dad’s cabinet shop if we had cut all of our drawer joints by hand. Instead, we often reached for a router and a specialized bit or two to get those jobs done quickly but well. That was back in the 1970s. Since then, routers and routing accessories have only gotten better, and the range of bit options available to us has continued to grow.
In our two featured videos today, you’ll learn how to make drawer boxes with a handheld router and dovetail jig or a drawer-lock bit in the router table. Either option will create strong, attractive drawers that you can churn out one after the next, “cabinet shop” style. If you have a kitchen’s worth of drawers to build, you’ll appreciate the efficiency that a router can bring to the process … just like we did back in Dad’s shop so many years ago.
Rob Johnstone, Woodworker’s Journal
Routing Half Blind Dovetails with a Jig
Make a Drawer Box Using a Drawer Joint Router Bit
