What Are You Building?

These troubling times have had their share of downers, but there are some positives too. I have been seeing a lot of images of projects that you folks are building as you practice social distancing (and maybe keep yourselves out of your spouse’s hair!). We’ve been handed some lemons lately, but the lemonade we make from them can still taste pretty darn good.
With that in mind, here is my challenge: send us some pictures of what you are building with a paragraph or so explaining your inspiration. We will share them in the next Weekly. We’re also planning to select from among the coolest projects and publish them in the upcoming August issue of Woodworker’s Journal magazine, which we’re beginning to work on right now.
The Woodworker’s Journal crew will show you what we are up to as well during these quarantined days. It will be fun, and we can get inspired from each other’s efforts. Here’s an incentive: If more than 25 Weekly readers share their projects, we will pick one name from that group and give that person a $100 Rockler gift card.
Are you ready for your 15 minutes of fame?
Rob Johnstone, Woodworker’s Journal
What Size Lathe Should You Buy?
What is the best lathe for your workshop? Choosing the best lathe depends on what types of woodturning projects you like to make. If you only turn pens, then a mini lathe is the perfect choice. But if you want to turn large bowls, then you’ll need a full-size lathe. Ernie Conover shows you the basic features and benefits of mini lathes, midi lathes and full-size lathes.
Turning Acrylic Blanks with Negative Rake Carbide Turning Tools
From Our Sponsor
|Take a spin through our skill builder video and see how many parts of a lathe you recognize, and how many new ones you can learn! You’ll TURN yourself into a lathe guru in no time!
Congratulations! You qualify for FREE standard shipping and handling on orders of $39 or more! To get free shipping, simply place your order of $39 or more at Rockler.com by using the link above or entering promotion code wjwkly at checkout. Sale prices valid until 4/2/20 or date listed. Additional shipping charges will apply for select over-sized items, express orders, and orders to Alaska, Hawaii, Guam, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. This offer does not apply to international customers. This offer cannot be combined with other offers, applied to previous orders or used in conjunction with Rockler Professional pricing. Some offers available only online. Rockler Woodworking and Hardware reserves the right to limit quantities, correct errors or omissions and modify or end this promotion at any time. Not all items available at retail stores. Offer not valid at Rockler’s independent resellers. Rockler reserves the right to end this promotion.