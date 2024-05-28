What are Your Rockler Faves?

One of the many good things about working for Rockler is that I see new products coming to market long before they appear in the catalog, stores or online. Rockler’s product development team feeds that rich pipeline of new blue gizmos, and those guys are always coming up with great ideas to make our woodworking easier, safer, more accurate and fun! Over the years, some of those items have become personal favorites. I can’t imagine carrying out a glue-up without reaching for a silicone glue brush or one of the various glue paddles. My Rockler Tablesaw CrossCut Sled is first-rate, and I love the convenience of the 3-in-1 Cabinet Scraper Sharpening Tool. I could go on here, but I’d much rather hear from you! What Rockler products top your list and get called into service regularly in your shop? Please share, and we’ll run your comments in next week’s Feedback section.
Chris Marshall, Woodworker’s Journal
Working with Beadlock Tenons
Router Jig for Cutting Dadoes in Small Parts
Little Book Lending Library
Patio Garden Cart